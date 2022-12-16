DOPE QUEST
The Epic Mob Battle to Find a Ton of Hashish Lost in Bridge Collapse
The Lede
In August 2018, the nightmare of all nightmares happened when a four-lane bridge running over the northern Italian town of Genoa collapsed in broad daylight. Forty-three people died, including the Romanian driver of a yellow truck police now say was ferrying one ton of some of the finest hashish peddled by the Neapolitan Camorra down to the drug pushers in Scampia near Naples. Here's what happened next.
Key Details
- Francesco Benito Palaia, a mobster with the Calabria ‘Ndrangheta with considerable expertise in sketchy salvage operations, was contacted immediately after the tragedy to intercept the truck.
- The hashish had a street value investigators only describe as “millions of euro.”
- Palaia was arrested Tuesday in a “maxi-blitz” operation that netted 43 other mobsters. Find out more of what happened in the link above.