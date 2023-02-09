I'M FEELING LUCKY
The Chatbot Wars Will Change the Internet Forever
The Lede
People are going to learn to trust these chatbots the way they trust Google. In Gary N. Smith's view, the biggest danger with these bots isn’t the fact that they’re smarter than us, but rather that people will think they’re smarter than us—something that certainly isn’t helped by how the media, venture capitalists, and tech founders keep hyping generative AI all out of proportion.
Key Details
- For the first time in possibly ever, Microsoft got one over on Google in a very big way. And it’s clear that Google is completely shaken by these developments too.
- Nearly a decade after Silicon Valley moved away from its “move fast and break things” ethos, it seems like they’re right back to where they started.
- So what happens then when a generative AI that was seemingly rushed to the production line is embedded into the single most popular search engine in the world?