what to watch
The Best TV Shows Of 2023 To Catch Up On This Summer
The Lede
We hate to break it to you, but we’re now halfway through 2023. Wasn’t New Year’s Day just yesterday? But in the last six months alone, we’ve seen a surprising number of hits on TV — from fresh seasons of our favorite shows to new programs that won us over. If you want to stay inside all summer and curl up with the AC, a blanket and some stellar TV, there’s quite a bit to choose from.
Key Details
- Many of the shows are on the usual platforms. But while Netflix may be home to some big hits, one of the biggest new shows of the year so far came out of Amazon’s FreeVee service.
- Other new favorites also debuted this year, and we saw the end of some of our old favorites.
- So are you wondering what shows you should watch this summer, to be fully caught up on what’s good on TV? Go to the link above to see our picks for the best shows of the year thus far.