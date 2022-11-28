What to watch This year
The Best Christmas Movies of All Time—And Where to Stream Them
The Lede
Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it is officially, without a doubt, and incontestably an appropriate time to put up the tree, start playing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on loop, and begin watching Christmas movies 24 hours a day. To help you, here’s our favorite holiday movies—and, most importantly, where to find them.
Key Details
- Annabelle’s Wish: A 1997 animated Christmas special that nobody but me and a handful of people in the YouTube comments remember. And it’s pernicious.
- Die Hard: That’s right, I’m saying it, loudly and proudly, since John McTiernan’s 1988 action classic isn’t just set at Christmastime—it embodies the very spirit of the holiday.
- Elf: The funniest holiday movie there’s ever been.
