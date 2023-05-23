Popular
The Twenty Most Exciting Movies Of Summer 2023: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' And More
Tom Cruise! Indiana Jones! "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" released on the same day?! This summer’s release schedule is giving no shortage of reasons to stay out of the sun.
This year has already brought us a number of big blockbuster movies, and we’re not even halfway through the calendar yet. As summer approaches, get ready for some of the most exciting titles of the year.

  • Certainly you’ve heard of buzzy titles like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." But did you know that A24 is releasing a freaky horror movie about a phantom hand?
  • Or that Wes Anderson is coming out with an alien sci-fi film?
  • It’s also a fantastic summer for animation, which will see the release of a new Pixar flick, another entry in the Spiderverse and an exciting new installment of TMNT.
  • From Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to sexually-charged talking dogs, here are the biggest titles to look forward to this summer.
