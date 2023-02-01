STREAMING GUIDE
The 10 Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in February
The Lede
While Netflix campaigns "All Quiet on the Western Front" for Best Picture—a film you should watch if you want to brag to your friends about having seen all the nominees—the streamer has a smattering of new, more comforting shows and movies coming out this month.
Key Details
- Netflix is starting February off with a BANG. "Gunther’s Millions" follows a millionaire dog. Did you even realize that was possible?
- "On My Block" has been over for quite some time now, but Netflix is capitalizing on the show’s success with a brand new spinoff coming out this February.
