Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

A STAR IS BORN

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Tessa Gourin, Jack Nicholson’s Estranged Daughter, Has a Lot to Say
The 28-year-old actress tells The Daily Beast what it’s like to grow up with a famous face—and a famous (absent) father.
· 679 reads

The Lede

A few things rapidly became clear as I speak to 28-year-old actor Tessa Gourin over the course of an hour. She’s a born entertainer, alarmingly beautiful and restlessly gesticulating in her seat as she fires off references to everyone from painter Otto Dix to playwright John Patrick Shanley to Lindsay Lohan. She’s commanding; you can imagine her powerful speaking voice effortlessly reaching the last row of a Broadway theater. Most of all, she’s razor-focused on one longtime goal.

Key Details

  • “I’ve wanted to act my entire life,” Gourin tells The Daily Beast. “My mom filmed me my whole childhood and it’s literally me saying, ‘Can I get filmed again?’
  • From her sharply arched eyebrows to the massive, manic grin that splits her face in half, Gourin is the spitting image of her father, Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson.
  • The actor is known to have fathered at least five children by four different women, but he has never publicly acknowledged Gourin as his daughter.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories