A STAR IS BORN
Tessa Gourin, Jack Nicholson’s Estranged Daughter, Has a Lot to Say
The Lede
A few things rapidly became clear as I speak to 28-year-old actor Tessa Gourin over the course of an hour. She’s a born entertainer, alarmingly beautiful and restlessly gesticulating in her seat as she fires off references to everyone from painter Otto Dix to playwright John Patrick Shanley to Lindsay Lohan. She’s commanding; you can imagine her powerful speaking voice effortlessly reaching the last row of a Broadway theater. Most of all, she’s razor-focused on one longtime goal.
Key Details
- “I’ve wanted to act my entire life,” Gourin tells The Daily Beast. “My mom filmed me my whole childhood and it’s literally me saying, ‘Can I get filmed again?’
- From her sharply arched eyebrows to the massive, manic grin that splits her face in half, Gourin is the spitting image of her father, Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson.
- The actor is known to have fathered at least five children by four different women, but he has never publicly acknowledged Gourin as his daughter.