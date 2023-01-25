Popular
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
VEXAS syndrome was only discovered in 2020. And it may affect way more people than we thought.
The Lede

VEXAS, a rare autoinflammatory syndrome, is an acronym that stands for several key features of the syndrome. In every case of the syndrome, a patient has a genetic mutation coding for the enzyme E1.

Key Details

  • David Beck and his colleagues scanned genetic sequencing readings from more than 160,000 people to determine how common VEXAS syndrome really is, and how its symptoms manifest in patients.
  • They estimated that the syndrome affects about 13,200 men and 2,300 women over age 50 in the U.S. alone.
  • Currently, there are no treatments for VEXAS approved by the FDA, but a phase II clinical trial is underway.
