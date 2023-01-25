VEXXING
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The Lede
VEXAS, a rare autoinflammatory syndrome, is an acronym that stands for several key features of the syndrome. In every case of the syndrome, a patient has a genetic mutation coding for the enzyme E1.
Key Details
- David Beck and his colleagues scanned genetic sequencing readings from more than 160,000 people to determine how common VEXAS syndrome really is, and how its symptoms manifest in patients.
- They estimated that the syndrome affects about 13,200 men and 2,300 women over age 50 in the U.S. alone.
- Currently, there are no treatments for VEXAS approved by the FDA, but a phase II clinical trial is underway.