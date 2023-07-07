NUMBER ONE
Suck It, Kirk and Picard: The Best ‘Star Trek’ Captain Is Pike
Annoying Star Trek nerds, like me, will always cringe at this question: “Who’s the best Star Trek Captain?” When I started watching Star Trek, back when we still played Game Boys and enjoyed this new show called The Simpsons, the answer was refreshingly binary: James T. Kirk (William Shatner) or Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). But in the years since then, the question has become more complex.
- Or it would be, if the answer weren’t so obvious. Christopher Pike—played by Anson Mount in the currently airing "Strange New Worlds," Star Trek’s twelfth series—is the best "Star Trek" captain. Story over.
- With decades of baggage, it might come as a shock to learn that one of Star Trek’s newest captains is the best. But Pike’s folksy demeanor and warm, paternal leadership style makes him stand apart.