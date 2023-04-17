Popular
CHUCKLES THE CLOWN

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
'Succession': The Story Behind Kerry and Marcia’s Funeral Fight
Zoe Winters chats with The Daily Beast about Kerry and Logan’s unusual relationship, keeping that big twist a secret and what went down with Marcia in Sunday’s episode.
The Lede

Zoe Winters chatted with The Daily Beast’s Obsessed about mourning behind closed doors, duking it out with Marcia and how Marion Davies inspired this twist in Kerry’s life.

Key Details

  • The claws come out in “Honeymoon States,” which sees a major confrontation between Marcia and assistant Kerry.
  • In season four, Kerry has become a main fixture in the cast, with her horrible ATN anchoring reel, bangs that have set the internet ablaze and a savage comparison to Chuckles the Clown.
  • “It felt really brutal,” said Zoe Winters. Forced out of the Roy household with no job, no lover (or mentor — whatever Logan was to Kerry), and no family heirlooms to her name, Kerry is completely lost.
