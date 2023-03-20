Popular
Shikoku Is Japan’s Overlooked Food and Adventure Paradise
A world-class art island, a gorgeous river valley retreat, and the best chicken we’ve ever had—here’s why this lesser-known region of Japan deserves your attention.
In my travels, I’m always searching for overlooked destinations, where the cuisine and cultural offerings are on par with far more popular locations nearby, but language barriers or a lack of foreign awareness and direct access, or even just limited marketing budgets, make them so-called “hidden gems.”

  • Shikoku, the smallest of Japan’s four main islands and home to some of the smallest prefectures in both population and geography, is one such place that has piqued my interest.
  • It’s a mostly agricultural and mountainous island, a little larger than Connecticut and located towards the bottom of mainland Japan, just off the cities of Kobe and Hiroshima.
  • Click the link above for a full-rundown of what our reporter experienced in Shikoku.
