Sergey Brin’s Ex-Wife Nicole Shanahan Opens Up On Elon Musk Affair Allegations
The Lede
A year ago, attorney Nicole Shanahan became unexpectedly famous after being named in an alleged love-triangle scandal with two of the world’s richest men, Elon Musk and Google founder Sergey Brin, her husband of four years. On Wednesday, in her first interview on the controversy, Shanahan sought to set the record straight, strongly denying that she and Musk had an affair and detailing the decline of her marriage to Brin.
Key Details
- Prior to last year’s scandal, Shanahan had been a relatively unknown figure in the public domain. A July report in The Wall Street Journal immediately changed things.
- Shanahan insisted in the new interview—which was published by People—that her relationship with Musk was innocuous. “Did Elon and I have sex, like it was a moment of passion, and then it was over? No,” she said.
- “Did we have a romantic relationship? No. We didn’t have an affair.”