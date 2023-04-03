HOW TO STOP IT
Scientists Fear ‘Catastrophic’ COVID Combination With Another Virus
The Lede
The SARS-CoV-2 virus is highly contagious but the current dominant strains are not very lethal. Its much rarer cousin in the betacoronavirus family of pathogens, MERS-CoV, is highly lethal but not very contagious. Now imagine a blend of the two—a respiratory virus with the most dangerous qualities of both. Contagious and lethal. It’s a real risk, according to a new study from China. And it’s a strong argument for a new, more widely effective vaccine.
Key Details
- Different viruses from the closely related families can combine through a process called “recombination” and produce hybrids called “recombinants.”
- If a single person ever catches SARS and MERS at the same time through neighboring receptors and the two viruses combine, we could have a whole new pandemic on our hands.
- Good news: Universal vaccines are in development. Bad news: They’re still a long way from large-scale human trials.