Talk about hard science

Scientists Cured Erectile Dysfunction In Pigs With Artificial Tissue
A new tool in the battle against ED — and this time, it doesn’t involve a pill.
Scientists have once again created a new tool in the stiff battle against erectile dysfunction—and this time, it doesn’t involve a pill.

  • Researchers in China published a study where they created an artificial tissue that restored erectile function in pigs.
  • The material, dubbed artificial tunica albuginea (ATA), imitates the tunica albuginea tissue in penises that’s used to create and maintain erections.
  • The team believes that it could one day help humans recover from their own injuries—not just for penises, but also critical organs like the heart.
