San Francisco Cops Propose Using Killer Robots to Fight Crime

The Lede
On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors plans to vote on a proposal for the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) to be able to kill suspects with robots—applying the same policy that allows human cops to use deadly force against a person. If approved, the SFPD will be able to choose from seven different robots to potentially do the bloody deed.
Key Details
- If passed, the SFPD will be able to apply deadly force against suspects using seven different robots, two of which can be weaponized without too much issues.
- However, the SFPD told The Daily Beast that they don't "own or operate robots outfitted with lethal force options" and it wouldn't be outfitting their robots with guns in order to neutralize suspects—they're going to give them bombs instead.
- If employed, it wouldn't be the first time a city police department utilized robots to neutralize suspects.