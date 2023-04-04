THE LAST LAUGH
Samantha Bee on Leaving Late-Night, Staying ‘Outraged,’ and Learning to Say No
The Lede
It’s taken a while for Samantha Bee to get over the “shock” of losing her late-night TV platform. But now that she has, the comedian wants to make it clear that she still has a lot to say.
Key Details
- For our 200th episode, Bee looks back on the legacy of "Full Frontal" and ahead to her nationwide live tour.
- She addresses those who found her on-screen persona too “angry” and reveals whether anyone from "The Daily Show" reached out to her about being a guest host.
- After everything, she is more confident than ever about how she wants this next chapter of her career to go.
- Read or listen to the interview at the link above.