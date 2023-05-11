‘I MISS MY MTV’
Requiem for MTV News
The Lede
Back in the early ’80s, when MTV was a freshly hatched 24/7 fun factory, everything seemed possible. Now that it's officially gone, the outlet’s most legendary host, Kurt Loder, reflects on what it was.
Key Details
- I arrived at MTV’s scruffy corporate digs in February 1988. I’d been recruited to help start an MTV news department—despite the fact that I knew nothing about television.
- The whole idea of an MTV news department was ridiculous, as many a snickering print journalist might have told you at the time.
- One of the best things about getting in on something new is that nobody really knows what they’re doing. Or—no, wait: nobody really cares about what they’re supposed to be doing.