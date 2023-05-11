Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

‘I MISS MY MTV’

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Requiem for MTV News
MTV News is now officially gone. The outlet’s most legendary host, Kurt Loder, reflects on what was once “a freshly hatched, 24/7 fun factory” where “everything seemed possible.”
·
·
·

The Lede

Back in the early ’80s, when MTV was a freshly hatched 24/7 fun factory, everything seemed possible. Now that it's officially gone, the outlet’s most legendary host, Kurt Loder, reflects on what it was.

Key Details

  • I arrived at MTV’s scruffy corporate digs in February 1988. I’d been recruited to help start an MTV news department—despite the fact that I knew nothing about television.
  • The whole idea of an MTV news department was ridiculous, as many a snickering print journalist might have told you at the time.
  • One of the best things about getting in on something new is that nobody really knows what they’re doing. Or—no, wait: nobody really cares about what they’re supposed to be doing.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories