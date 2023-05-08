Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

THE DOCTOR IS IN

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Rebrand of the Rebrand: MAGA Oz Pivots Back to Being Dr. Oz
Following his defeat in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, Mehmet Oz may be passing up a political comeback for a chance to get his old career back.
·
·
·

The Lede

For most losing political candidates, the months that follow defeat can be a time for reflection and dissection—time to pick apart what went wrong, to write a book, to secure a cushy gig as a cable-news contributor, or even to plot a comeback. But for Mehmet Oz, it’s been a time to pretend his disappointing Senate campaign, and his newfound political ambitions altogether, never happened.

Key Details

  • After a winter spent recuperating from his five-point loss to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Oz is slowly re-emerging.
  • But gone is Oz the MAGA-acolyte partisan. Back is the famous, friendly TV doctor—or at least Oz hopes.
  • Instead of doing Fox News hits, Oz is once again working with HealthCorps, a teen-focused health nonprofit organization he founded well before his political career.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories