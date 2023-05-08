THE DOCTOR IS IN
Rebrand of the Rebrand: MAGA Oz Pivots Back to Being Dr. Oz
The Lede
For most losing political candidates, the months that follow defeat can be a time for reflection and dissection—time to pick apart what went wrong, to write a book, to secure a cushy gig as a cable-news contributor, or even to plot a comeback. But for Mehmet Oz, it’s been a time to pretend his disappointing Senate campaign, and his newfound political ambitions altogether, never happened.
Key Details
- After a winter spent recuperating from his five-point loss to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Oz is slowly re-emerging.
- But gone is Oz the MAGA-acolyte partisan. Back is the famous, friendly TV doctor—or at least Oz hopes.
- Instead of doing Fox News hits, Oz is once again working with HealthCorps, a teen-focused health nonprofit organization he founded well before his political career.