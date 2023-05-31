Popular
Raven-Symoné Had Exes Sign NDAs ‘Before the Naughty Times’
The former Disney Channel star also told Howie Mandel that she had her now-wife sign an NDA while they were still dating.
Many celebrities across the spectrum of fame keep things very close to the chest when it comes to interpersonal relationships, but Raven-Symoné, the former star of the Disney Channel smash hit sitcom That’s So Raven, was particularly diligent about her privacy.

  • In a new episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, which recently gained renewed attention when it became the venue for Tom Sandoval to air his side of the Scandoval affair, Raven-Symoné shared that she asked her now-wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, to sign an NDA while the two were still dating, at her mother’s urging.
  • “All of my relationships, especially, obviously, when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” she told Mandel.
