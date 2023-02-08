SAFETY FIRST
Porn Needs to Rethink Its STI Testing Before It’s Too Late
The Lede
In many ways, porn has changed for the better, at least in the eyes of the performers. But as with any evolution, there are growing pains—and one of the most significant changes is that at-home adult content creators don’t always choose to undergo mandatory testing.
Key Details
- Once upon a time, adult actors mostly filmed for production companies, which demanded STI tests for liability reasons.
- But the studio porn world is no longer the only place we perform. But as with any evolution, there are growing pains.
- Silence is the worst strategy. If we remain still, the problem will worsen, the gossip will reach Evangelical Christians, and they will wield our health as a weapon in their ongoing crusade against porn.