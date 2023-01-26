Popular
‘Poker Face’: Rian Johnson Reveals His Dream Celebrity Cameo
The co-creator of Peacock’s new murder mystery has a big plan for the show, his first TV series ever: Get everyone in Hollywood to guest-star.
The Lede

In "Poker Face," Rian Johnson enlists help from several dozen big stars to face down with human lie detector Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) each episode. Though Charlie sticks around, traveling cross-country to get away from casino bosses out for blood, every episode features a new cast and mystery.

Key Details

  • Johnson has got a particular talent in getting whomever he wants, whenever he wants, for whatever he’s working on.
  • "Poker Face" features a cast of folks that’ll please your parents—hell, even your grandparents may be impressed.
  • “The hope is that we can keep going with this, and eventually use every single actor in the world,” he says in an interview, throwing his hand in the air to beckon us all into the show. “Literally all of them! We’ll be out of actors. Your phone will ring.”
