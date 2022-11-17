Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SWEEPSTAKES KING

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’: The Bizarre Story of the College Kid Who Says Pepsi Owes Him a Fighter Plane
In 1996, the soda juggernaut attempted to win the “Cola Wars” with a sweepstakes that “jokingly” included a plane as a prize. Then a 20-year-old student called its bluff.
· 270 reads

The Lede

The docuseries craze is now so rampant—especially on streaming services, which must never stop feeding the insatiable subscriber-base beast—that it feels like it’s only a matter of time before every wild, fantastic, and shocking story receives the multi-part treatment. "Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?" is a byproduct of that trend, recounting the outlandish and altogether moronic saga of John Leonard, who spent precious years of his life trying to collect on a non-existent prize.

Key Details

  • The subject of "Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?" is Pepsi’s 1996 attempt to win the “Cola Wars” against rival Coca-Cola via a promotion dubbed “Pepsi Points."
  • Over an image in an ad, on-screen text noted that said a Harrier fighter jetcost 7 million Pepsi Points—a far-flung sum that clearly marked the idea as a joke.
  • Still, a Seattle college student took the offer seriously. And the docuseries recounts what happens next.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories