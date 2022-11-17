SWEEPSTAKES KING
‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’: The Bizarre Story of the College Kid Who Says Pepsi Owes Him a Fighter Plane
The Lede
The docuseries craze is now so rampant—especially on streaming services, which must never stop feeding the insatiable subscriber-base beast—that it feels like it’s only a matter of time before every wild, fantastic, and shocking story receives the multi-part treatment. "Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?" is a byproduct of that trend, recounting the outlandish and altogether moronic saga of John Leonard, who spent precious years of his life trying to collect on a non-existent prize.
Key Details
- The subject of "Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?" is Pepsi’s 1996 attempt to win the “Cola Wars” against rival Coca-Cola via a promotion dubbed “Pepsi Points."
- Over an image in an ad, on-screen text noted that said a Harrier fighter jetcost 7 million Pepsi Points—a far-flung sum that clearly marked the idea as a joke.
- Still, a Seattle college student took the offer seriously. And the docuseries recounts what happens next.