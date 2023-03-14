HAIR-RAISING QUESTIONS
Penn Badgley’s ‘You’ Beard: A Thorough, Very Important Investigation
The Lede
The beard craze that had already begun to take hold before Penn Badgley grew out his face badger has now been in full swing for about a decade. It is now perfectly mainstream—and so obvious that it’s actually become boring, in fact!—to say that beards are hot.
Key Details
- For proof, look no further than the internet’s reaction when Badgley unveiled a newly furry face once more in 2020. Twitter was beside itself.
- What does it mean that Joe Goldberg has suddenly cultivated a hedgerow on his chin after four seasons?
- What, one might ask, is the semiotic meaning of this follicular development? Comb through some beard history, and you’ll be amazed how the plot thickens.