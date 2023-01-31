SPEED READ
Pamela Anderson’s Memoir Dishes on Posing for Playboy, That Sex Tape, and More
The Lede
Pamela Anderson has spent the last month revealing bombshells from her life—from Tim Allen flashing her to Jack Nicholson’s wild threesome—but the actress saved some of the biggest reveals for her new memoir.
Key Details
- "Love, Pamela," which releases today, offers an intimate look into the many controversies of Anderson’s life.
- The celebrity memoir takes on a new form which blends personal anecdotes and the model's original poetry.
- One thing that does feel slightly askew in the book is her commitment to Hefner and the Playboy mansion.
