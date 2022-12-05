SECOND ACT
Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight
The Lede
Scientists may have found a drug that will decisively shift the battle against COVID back toward humanity’s side. And the best part is, people have already been prescribed this drug for over 30 years.
Key Details
- The fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward.
- Though they can be highly effective, our current methods of preventing and treating COVID-19 infections all suffer from a fatal flaw, said Teresa Brevini.
- Brevini is the first author of a new study into ursodeoxycholic acid, or UDCA, to prevent COVID. Crucially, instead of acting on the virus, UDCA modifies human cells to block the virus from infecting them.