Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight
A common liver drug shuts the door on COVID before it can infect our cells.
Scientists may have found a drug that will decisively shift the battle against COVID back toward humanity’s side. And the best part is, people have already been prescribed this drug for over 30 years.

  • The fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward.
  • Though they can be highly effective, our current methods of preventing and treating COVID-19 infections all suffer from a fatal flaw, said Teresa Brevini.
  • Brevini is the first author of a new study into ursodeoxycholic acid, or UDCA, to prevent COVID. Crucially, instead of acting on the virus, UDCA modifies human cells to block the virus from infecting them.
