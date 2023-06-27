Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

GOING ROGUE

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Opposition Figures Fear Prigozhin May Try Another Mutiny In Belarus
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion in Russia seems to be over, but a senior opposition figure tells The Daily Beast his reign of terror may continue.
·
·
·

The Lede

As the proverbial dust settles from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s staged rebellion in Russia over the weekend, Belarus’ opposition signaled Monday that they harbor fears Prigozhin’s tear might not be over yet — and that Wagner mercenaries could attempt a similar rebellion in their own country.

Key Details

  • “Many people in Belarus, including in the military, themselves will be really nervous to see Prigozhin’s guys on our territory,” Valery Kavaleuski, a foreign affairs representative for the Belarusian opposition’s shadow government, told The Daily Beast.
  • The democratic opposition in Belarus — which has been working to chip away at Aleksandr Lukashenko’s near-30-year grip on power — has been nervously eyeing reports that Wagner mercenary boss Prigozhin agreed to be exiled to Belarus.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories