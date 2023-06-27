GOING ROGUE
Opposition Figures Fear Prigozhin May Try Another Mutiny In Belarus
The Lede
As the proverbial dust settles from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s staged rebellion in Russia over the weekend, Belarus’ opposition signaled Monday that they harbor fears Prigozhin’s tear might not be over yet — and that Wagner mercenaries could attempt a similar rebellion in their own country.
Key Details
- “Many people in Belarus, including in the military, themselves will be really nervous to see Prigozhin’s guys on our territory,” Valery Kavaleuski, a foreign affairs representative for the Belarusian opposition’s shadow government, told The Daily Beast.
- The democratic opposition in Belarus — which has been working to chip away at Aleksandr Lukashenko’s near-30-year grip on power — has been nervously eyeing reports that Wagner mercenary boss Prigozhin agreed to be exiled to Belarus.