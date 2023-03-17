Popular
OpenAI Knows GPT-4 Is Dangerous—but Won’t Do a Damn Thing About It
The bot lives up to the hype and that might be very, very bad.
The Lede

The usual thoughts and fears of a robot apocalypse inevitably start creeping in—and OpenAI’s launch of GPT-4 gives a lot of cause for concern.

Key Details

  • Unlike its predecessors, GPT-4 is multimodal, which means that it can accept image and text inputs to generate text outputs. This gives it an entirely new dimension to work with.
  • The new step forward is undoubtedly exciting for AI evangelists and tech companies looking to cash in on the growing bot trend. With an upcoming API release, GPT-4 can soon be incorporated into existing apps and software, allowing it to streamline and automate work like never before.
