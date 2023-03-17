PASS THE BUCK
OpenAI Knows GPT-4 Is Dangerous—but Won’t Do a Damn Thing About It
The Lede
The usual thoughts and fears of a robot apocalypse inevitably start creeping in—and OpenAI’s launch of GPT-4 gives a lot of cause for concern.
Key Details
- Unlike its predecessors, GPT-4 is multimodal, which means that it can accept image and text inputs to generate text outputs. This gives it an entirely new dimension to work with.
- The new step forward is undoubtedly exciting for AI evangelists and tech companies looking to cash in on the growing bot trend. With an upcoming API release, GPT-4 can soon be incorporated into existing apps and software, allowing it to streamline and automate work like never before.