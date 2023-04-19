THE FANGS COME OUT
Nicolas Cage in ‘Renfield’ Proves Hollywood Vampires Need an Image Consultant
The Lede
Assemble 100 Hollywood vampires in a room, and they’d have less in common than you might think. Some would resemble old-world aristocracy, others millennial rave kids. We’d find vampires who spend their days dating mortals, vampires whose job it is to kill other vampires, and more recently, vampires who are just really terrible officemates.
Key Details
- The film industry excels at nothing if not cycling material, and in the case of bloodsuckers, certain thematic archetypes have formed in the century since F. W. Murnau’s "Nosferatu." At first, vampires were scary. Then they were sexy. Then silly, scary again, sexy, silly, scary silly sexy…
- Vampires are a subject of constant refashion because they transfix us. To ask why, we might want to catch up on our source material.
- Call me maudlin, call me old-fashioned. But I need a break from the irony and shlock.