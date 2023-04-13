Popular
Moms for Liberty Leader Allegedly Hijacked Dead Woman’s Facebook Page to Harass Foes
Nicole Prussman is also accused of calling her enemies the n-word and saying they should hang from a noose.
The Lede

Nicole Prussman has become a notorious instigator to community members working to fight Moms for Liberty in Pennsylvania — with multiple people accusing her of bad behavior.

Key Details

  • The accusations range from allegedly opening unauthorized credit cards in a foe’s name to calling people the n-word.
  • A rival mom has filed a complaint with police, who issued a harassment citation for Prussman.
  • The N.Y. mother who opposed Moms for Liberty was a target of one of Prussman's alleged rants sent from the account of a woman who's been dead for more than a year.
