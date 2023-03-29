Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

ZOMBIE

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Manhattan DA Insiders Worry the Trump Hush Money Case Is Weak Sauce
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump looks like he could be indicted any day now. Insiders who have worked on this particular case worry it may not be enough to convict him.
· 89 reads

The Lede

The indictment that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is currently seeking against former President Donald Trump—over his payment to silence a porn star about their sexual affair—is based on a crime that was so flimsy it was never viewed as a standalone criminal case, according to three attorneys who have worked on that investigation.

Key Details

  • These insiders spoke to The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity, because they are not authorized to discuss the ongoing criminal investigation.
  • “The Stormy case was the easiest, the most straightforward, but had the risk of being nothing more than a misdemeanor. The business fraud case had more heft, but was complex and sprawling, and much more difficult. There was never any discussion of breaking them apart,” one source told The Daily Beast.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories