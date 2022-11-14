ECO-FRIENDLY SKIES
Making Air Travel More Sustainable Is Actually Way Easier Than We Think
The Lede
One estimate found that taking a long-haul flight generates more carbon emissions than a single person would create in an entire year. But new research from Arizona State University offers a glimmer of holiday hope: decarbonizing the U.S. air industry is a whole lot easier than we think.
Key Details
- A new study found that we can cut carbon emissions in airplanes by replacing conventional jet fuel with biofuels, which are made of renewable, biological matter like plants.
- Specifically, it would be derived from a grass called miscanthus that would be grown on 23.2 million hectares of under-utilized farm land—providing enough biofuel for the entire U.S. aviation industry.
- “The current way we produce sustainable jet fuel is very land inefficient and not on a large scale,” said the study's co-author.