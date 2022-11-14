Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ECO-FRIENDLY SKIES

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Making Air Travel More Sustainable Is Actually Way Easier Than We Think
A new study reveals a realistic pathway to cleaning up our air travels.
· 248 reads

The Lede

One estimate found that taking a long-haul flight generates more carbon emissions than a single person would create in an entire year. But new research from Arizona State University offers a glimmer of holiday hope: decarbonizing the U.S. air industry is a whole lot easier than we think.

Key Details

  • A new study found that we can cut carbon emissions in airplanes by replacing conventional jet fuel with biofuels, which are made of renewable, biological matter like plants.
  • Specifically, it would be derived from a grass called miscanthus that would be grown on 23.2 million hectares of under-utilized farm land—providing enough biofuel for the entire U.S. aviation industry.
  • “The current way we produce sustainable jet fuel is very land inefficient and not on a large scale,” said the study's co-author.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories