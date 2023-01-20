Popular
THE FAULT IN OUR STARS

Light Pollution Is Blotting Out the Starry Night Faster Than Ever
The next few generations might never know what most of the constellations look like in the night sky.
A new study run by an international team of researchers has found that light pollution is causing sky brightness to increase about 7 to 10 percent every year—faster than the 2 percent per year increase that satellite measurements have originally suggested.

  • The average human who could see about 250 stars in the night sky today will probably only see about 100 stars in less than two decades.
  • North America’s increase in skyglow seems to be the worst among the world’s continents, ticking up by roughly 10.4 percent every year.
  • The disappearance of the night sky’s starry view is more than a sentimental loss.
