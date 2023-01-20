THE FAULT IN OUR STARS
Light Pollution Is Blotting Out the Starry Night Faster Than Ever
The Lede
A new study run by an international team of researchers has found that light pollution is causing sky brightness to increase about 7 to 10 percent every year—faster than the 2 percent per year increase that satellite measurements have originally suggested.
Key Details
- The average human who could see about 250 stars in the night sky today will probably only see about 100 stars in less than two decades.
- North America’s increase in skyglow seems to be the worst among the world’s continents, ticking up by roughly 10.4 percent every year.
- The disappearance of the night sky’s starry view is more than a sentimental loss.