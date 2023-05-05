Popular
LET THEM EAT QUICHE

King Charles’ Coronation Shows Just How Out of Touch He Is
The coronation is revealing a king who seems clueless about reading the mood of his people.
Clive Irving writes: Any lingering thoughts that America may have been too hasty in dumping King George III should now be put to rest by the unfolding farrago of King Charles III’s coronation. Piece by piece as they are disclosed, the details of Saturday’s crowning in Westminster Abbey show a monarch seriously out of touch with his subjects.

  • Whether this reflects his own insularity or the work of courtiers trying to pump up the pomp and circumstance as part of a re-branding based on a kind of zealous flag-wrapped nationalism is unclear.
  • Nothing more clearly warned of this that his agreeing to the idea of making a brazen break from the protocols of Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. In place of tradition of requiring only aristocrats to pay homage to the throne, all of his subjects will be invited to take a personal vow of allegiance to him.
