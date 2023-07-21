BARBIE’S BELOVED BEARD?
Ken Has Always Been Barbie’s Gay Best Friend—Not Her Boyfriend
The Lede
Barbie has starred in lots of video games and more than three dozen films; Ken has had a major role in a mere handful of them. But there’s one key reason why Ken is always lagging significantly behind Barbie and it's a lot deeper than the doll’s seeming lack of popularity: Ken has been miscast. He’s not Barbie’s boyfriend. He’s Barbie’s gay best friend.
Key Details
- Despite Mattel’s insistence that Barbie and Ken are in a happy romantic relationship, there’s plenty of speculation about Ken’s sexuality.
- Even if his makers claim him to be straight, there’s mounting proof to the contrary.
- Perhaps the most indisputable evidence that Ken is in fact both a member of the queer community and Barbie’s bestie, not boy toy, comes from a rather surprising place: 2010’s Toy Story 3.
