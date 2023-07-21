Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

BARBIE’S BELOVED BEARD?

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Ken Has Always Been Barbie’s Gay Best Friend—Not Her Boyfriend
For years, people have questioned what role Ken really plays in Barbie’s life. But the truth is in plain sight: Ken’s not boyfriend material. At least, not for Barbie.
·
·
·

The Lede

Barbie has starred in lots of video games and more than three dozen films; Ken has had a major role in a mere handful of them. But there’s one key reason why Ken is always lagging significantly behind Barbie and it's a lot deeper than the doll’s seeming lack of popularity: Ken has been miscast. He’s not Barbie’s boyfriend. He’s Barbie’s gay best friend.

Key Details

  • Despite Mattel’s insistence that Barbie and Ken are in a happy romantic relationship, there’s plenty of speculation about Ken’s sexuality.
  • Even if his makers claim him to be straight, there’s mounting proof to the contrary.
  • Perhaps the most indisputable evidence that Ken is in fact both a member of the queer community and Barbie’s bestie, not boy toy, comes from a rather surprising place: 2010’s Toy Story 3.
  • Read the full column at the link above.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories