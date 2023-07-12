ENEMY TERRITORY
‘Just Better’: Even Musk’s Own Twitter Employees Are Using Threads
The Lede
Ever since Meta launched its competitor to Twitter last week, Elon Musk has been attempting to tear it down, denouncing Threads’ approach to content moderation, threatening to sue for the supposed theft of “trade secrets,” and even challenging Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to a penis-measuring competition. Some of his employees, however, are thoroughly enjoying the new app.
Key Details
- “I’m going to get fired for this, but I work at Twitter right now and have never really used it. Threads is just better,” a current staffer wrote on Threads last week.
- The Daily Beast took a random sample of 133 current Twitter employees, identified by their LinkedIn accounts, and found that 31 of them—nearly a quarter—appeared to already be on Threads.
- Even some of Musk’s most loyal former acolytes have also turned against him.