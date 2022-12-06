Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SUCKERS FOR THE TRUTH

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement
A prominent Kennedy assassination investigator says the CIA has never disclosed documents proving that Lee Harvey Oswald was involved with the CIA in 1963.
· 628 reads

The Lede

The CIA holds documents that show presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation before the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a prominent Kennedy assassination reporter alleged.

Key Details

  • “We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley said.
  • Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald took place in the summer of 1963, three months before the assassination.
  • The allegation from Morley, who has written extensively about the CIA in the 1960s, could shake up the history of the Kennedy assassination if it proves to be true.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories