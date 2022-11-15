CLIMATE INACTION
It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground
The Lede
It’s clear that COP27 is no COP21, the 2015 conference held in Paris that led to the signing of the Paris Agreement. Instead, experts told The Daily Beast that this year’s COP will go down in infamy as the year the conference was revealed to be a true farce.
Key Details
- The convergence of flashy news items leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.
- And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it.
- “It seems like Egypt is the nail in the coffin for environmental activists and those truly invested in transformative climate action and justice, and not just these small adjustments that seem to be getting us nowhere."