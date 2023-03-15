Popular
MURKY FORECAST

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Inside the Controversial Claim Rocking the Weather World
Gary Lezak has sold long-range weather prediction to major companies. Some scientists aren’t so convinced.
The Lede

Weather 20/20 is a company founded by retired broadcast meteorologist Gary Lezak that uses a proprietary methodology it claims is capable of predicting natural disasters (snowstorms, hurricanes, tornados—you name it) and everyday weather up to 10 months in advance. And according to Lezak, it’s the only company of its kind to do so. The idea is that these predictions can save money and lives by leading to earlier preparations for natural disasters.

Key Details

  • In October, he touted Weather 20/20’s prediction of Hurricane Ian.
  • The company announced a new partnership with Baron Weather, a company that provides storm-tracking tools and weather predictions for hundreds of TV stations, satellite radio, and U.S. and international government agencies.
  • But meteorologists and climate experts who spoke to The Daily Beast take issue with the company’s premise. According to them, weather prediction like the kind Lezak advertises is simply not possible with today’s models.
