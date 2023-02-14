Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
In ‘Planet Sex,’ Cara Delevingne Goes to Sex Parties for the Good of Science
In her new Hulu docuseries “Planet Sex,” the supermodel is seeking more than just a party. She wants to crack open old ideas about sex and gender entirely.
· 340 reads

The Lede

The line between science and entertainment is the one that Cara Delevingne is steadily straddling in "Planet Sex," which aims to explore sexuality, gender, relationships, and just about everything in between.

Key Details

  • Delevingne travels all over the globe, seeking genuine insight into the ways different cultures address gender and sex, while examining how the knowledge she gains affects her own sense of identity.
  • Each episode tackles a different facet of sexuality, creating an accessible entry point to help destigmatize the subject at hand.
  • Truthfully, if there’s a proper person to cover sex and gender with a distinct cheekiness, it’s Delevingne.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories