LET’S TALK ABOUT SEX
In ‘Planet Sex,’ Cara Delevingne Goes to Sex Parties for the Good of Science
The Lede
The line between science and entertainment is the one that Cara Delevingne is steadily straddling in "Planet Sex," which aims to explore sexuality, gender, relationships, and just about everything in between.
Key Details
- Delevingne travels all over the globe, seeking genuine insight into the ways different cultures address gender and sex, while examining how the knowledge she gains affects her own sense of identity.
- Each episode tackles a different facet of sexuality, creating an accessible entry point to help destigmatize the subject at hand.
- Truthfully, if there’s a proper person to cover sex and gender with a distinct cheekiness, it’s Delevingne.