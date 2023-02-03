Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ELVIS(’S ACCENT) HAS LEFT THE BUILDING

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
In Memoriam: Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice (2019-2023)
After three years of Method acting as the King, the “Elvis” actor has announced he’s “getting rid of” the accent that got him mocked at the Golden Globes.
· 130 reads

The Lede

It’s the kind of tragedy you can absolutely see coming, but it hurts nonetheless. Austin Butler, who took up Method acting to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, has announced that the voice he adopted to play the King of Rock and Roll is no longer with us.

Key Details

  • Butler did not mince words on "The Graham Norton Show," where he told his host, via Entertainment Weekly, “I am getting rid of the accent.” (“Getting rid of”...? How ominous! We hope the death was swift and painless.)
  • Although it’s lived only a short life, Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice—like many a big vocal performance before it—has garnered quite the reputation.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories