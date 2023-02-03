ELVIS(’S ACCENT) HAS LEFT THE BUILDING
In Memoriam: Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice (2019-2023)
The Lede
It’s the kind of tragedy you can absolutely see coming, but it hurts nonetheless. Austin Butler, who took up Method acting to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, has announced that the voice he adopted to play the King of Rock and Roll is no longer with us.
Key Details
- Butler did not mince words on "The Graham Norton Show," where he told his host, via Entertainment Weekly, “I am getting rid of the accent.” (“Getting rid of”...? How ominous! We hope the death was swift and painless.)
- Although it’s lived only a short life, Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice—like many a big vocal performance before it—has garnered quite the reputation.