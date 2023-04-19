Popular
A NEW LOW

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Idaho Republicans Auction ‘Trigger Time’ With Kyle Rittenhouse
Not only did the baby-faced killer headline the Bonneville County fundraiser, he took winning bidders on a shooting spree.
·
·
·

The Lede

Kyle Rittenhouse became a GOP celebrity when he got away with killing two unarmed protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, almost three years ago. But the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in Idaho sunk to a ghoulish new low this weekend with a fundraiser that underscored the right’s sickening obsession with firearms.

Key Details

  • “TRIGGER TIME WITH KYLE RITTENHOUSE,” read the committee’s online promotion.
  • There was also a Ruger AR-556 autographed by Rittenhouse and painted red, white and blue with a floor bid of $3,000.
  • A person who answered the phone at the Republican committee said that between 25 and 30 people had attended “trigger time” and photos had been taken.
  • The committee posted on YouTube a video of Rittenhouse’s’ speech at its Lincoln Day Gala the night before the VIP shooting spree.
