TRUE STRENGTH
I Serve With Sen. John Fetterman. I Struggled With Depression, Too
The Lede
Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) writes for the Daily Beast: "I’ve only worked with Sen. John Fetterman for a short time, but in the last two months I’ve been struck by his resilience and heart. Everyone’s experience is different, but John is doing exactly what everyone should when they’re facing depression: seek help and take the time to get better."
Key Details
- Seeking help when you need it is a sign of strength, not weakness.
- I first experienced depression in my late teens, and then again in my 30s when I was a young mom. For me, depression drained hope away, and the promise that I’d ever feel hopeful again. I couldn’t feel joy or love or contentment, and I couldn’t see a way I’d ever feel that way again.
- It takes courage to ask for help, but you can do it.