WYD, ELON?
I’m a Tesla Investor. Elon Musk Is a Danger to the Company.
The Lede
Elon Musk’s path of destruction through Twitter is no longer confined to that social media company. The value of Tesla, the biggest company that Musk owns, has plummeted 64 percent from its peak value of last year, the largest collapse in share price since the company went public in 2010. It is beginning to worry small investors like me who own stock in Tesla and drive the cars the company produces.
Key Details
- Thanks to dividend reinvestments and stock splits, we own about 2,000 shares. It forms a fairly large part of our retirement portfolio. So when the stock price tanks, so do the prospects for my secure and predictable retirement.
- We have to worry about whether the company behind our car will continue to exist, if only for basic service to the vehicle. Or will we end up owning the equivalent of a Studebaker?