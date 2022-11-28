Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

THE KRIENTIFIC METHOD

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
I Got (Very) High Off Kris Jenner’s Favorite Weed Edibles
The highlight of “The Kardashians” Season 2 was when Jenner got incredibly stoned and went to a Mexican restaurant. As a dutiful fan, I tried my own version. Here’s what happened.
· 436 reads

The Lede

When I had the opportunity to try Kris Jenner’s favorite edibles, I couldn’t say no. And not just because I am a weak little shill for products with any tangential relation to stardom, but because I am a firm believer in the Krientific Method, which is what I like to call the Kris Jenner Scientific Method. The normal Scientific Method has six steps, but the Krientific Method has just two: “Try Something” and “See What Happens.”

Key Details

  • It’s safe to say that the most memorable moment from the entire season was watching Kris Jenner try to function at a Mexican restaurant while floating outside her body, stoned off half an edible.
  • I neglected to take into consideration that gummies produced by professionals would be…slightly more potent than the large cookie an old roommate made that I had a bite of in 2018.
  • By the time I finished the burrito, I lost any ability to follow what was happening in the film and became deeply terrified.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories