THE KRIENTIFIC METHOD
I Got (Very) High Off Kris Jenner’s Favorite Weed Edibles
The Lede
When I had the opportunity to try Kris Jenner’s favorite edibles, I couldn’t say no. And not just because I am a weak little shill for products with any tangential relation to stardom, but because I am a firm believer in the Krientific Method, which is what I like to call the Kris Jenner Scientific Method. The normal Scientific Method has six steps, but the Krientific Method has just two: “Try Something” and “See What Happens.”
Key Details
- It’s safe to say that the most memorable moment from the entire season was watching Kris Jenner try to function at a Mexican restaurant while floating outside her body, stoned off half an edible.
- I neglected to take into consideration that gummies produced by professionals would be…slightly more potent than the large cookie an old roommate made that I had a bite of in 2018.
- By the time I finished the burrito, I lost any ability to follow what was happening in the film and became deeply terrified.