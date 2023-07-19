Popular
How Tech Giants Like Amazon Can Hold Our Homes (and Cars) Hostage
“Nobody is innocent until proven guilty in the court of Amazon.”
The Lede

A recent incident suggests an entirely new threat that receives far less attention: the companies that make these devices.

Key Details

  • A Microsoft engineer named Brandon Jackson claimed he was suddenly locked out of his Amazon account and encountered a “house full of unresponsive devices, a silent Alexa, and a lot of questions.”
  • After he reached out, Amazon told Jackson that a delivery driver “reported receiving racist remarks” from his smart doorbell—and before the company could investigate this claim, he lost access to his Echo devices controlled via Alexa.
  • Ultimately, Amazon found that Jackson wasn’t in the wrong.
