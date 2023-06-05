hmmm
'The Idol' Premiere Recap: How Much Sex, Nudity And Offensive Dialogue Is There?
The Lede
From the start, "The Idol" is all over the place, so clearly penned by a man with little understanding of or care for victims, rape culture or mental health.
Key Details
- "The Idol" is trying to blend sensuality with some kind of toxic creative Stockholm Syndrome, but whatever edgy commentary the show is trying to make isn’t landing.
- There are, however, a few reasons to watch at least one more episode of the five left to come.