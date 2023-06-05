Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

hmmm

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
'The Idol' Premiere Recap: How Much Sex, Nudity And Offensive Dialogue Is There?
In the series premiere of "The Idol," there is immediate debate over areolas, glorifying of "rapey" sex, gratuitous nudity and ideas about mental health that will make you cringe.
· 1.1k reads
·
·
·

The Lede

From the start, "The Idol" is all over the place, so clearly penned by a man with little understanding of or care for victims, rape culture or mental health.

Key Details

  • "The Idol" is trying to blend sensuality with some kind of toxic creative Stockholm Syndrome, but whatever edgy commentary the show is trying to make isn’t landing.
  • There are, however, a few reasons to watch at least one more episode of the five left to come.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories