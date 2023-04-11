MUSHROOM PRIDE
How Keegan-Michael Key Conquered the Challenge of Playing Mario’s Most Shrill Hero
The Lede
When hearing Toad for the first time in Super Mario Bros., it’s hard to believe it’s actually Keegan-Michael Key. We’re used to him modulating his voice lower, not higher. You’d be forgiven, then to think that Key is simply pitched-up in the film. Not so: That is totally Key’s own voice as Toad. We even heard him recreate it live.
Key Details
- “It was a little nerve-wracking” to join the cast, Key said, “because these characters are precious to people. And the reason they're precious is because people attach memories, and especially good memories, to playing the games."
- “When I started to show that [voice] to [directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic,] they were like, ‘That’s all well and good. I like that. I also want to figure out how we can get him higher.’”
- This led to Key exploring the limits of his own range.