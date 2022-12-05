GREEN THRASHING
How Climate Activists Are Exploiting FTX’s Collapse
The Lede
On Nov. 22, New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Assembly Bill 7389-C, officially placing a two-year moratorium on new fossil-fuel powered proof-of-work cryptocurrency mines in the state. For environmentalists and community groups that lived in close proximity to existing mines, this represented a hard-earned victory after two years of advocacy.
Key Details
- The cryptocurrency industry was responsible for producing 27.4 million tons of excess carbon dioxide between mid-2021 and 2022, per a September 2022 white paper.
- Regulators are growing increasingly wary of the energy waste the proof-of-work mining process requires.
- A set of ideals was once used to justify Bitcoin’s enormous energy use. Following the FTX crash, these values have been called into question.