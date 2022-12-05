Popular
GREEN THRASHING

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
How Climate Activists Are Exploiting FTX’s Collapse
The crypto has been heavily rocked this past year—and that’s opening opportunities to cut into its outsized carbon footprint.
· 286 reads

The Lede

On Nov. 22, New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Assembly Bill 7389-C, officially placing a two-year moratorium on new fossil-fuel powered proof-of-work cryptocurrency mines in the state. For environmentalists and community groups that lived in close proximity to existing mines, this represented a hard-earned victory after two years of advocacy.

Key Details

  • The cryptocurrency industry was responsible for producing 27.4 million tons of excess carbon dioxide between mid-2021 and 2022, per a September 2022 white paper.
  • Regulators are growing increasingly wary of the energy waste the proof-of-work mining process requires.
  • A set of ideals was once used to justify Bitcoin’s enormous energy use. Following the FTX crash, these values have been called into question.
