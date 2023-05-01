REASONABLE DOUBT
How a Former Columbia Professor Fell Deep Into ‘Psychic’ Pseudoscience
The Lede
For the most part, Spiro Pantazatos' citations would be considered par for the course for any scientist who studies the brain. His work includes a bevy of papers showing the brain’s role in everything from depression to obesity. There’s nothing peculiar about these avenues of research—it’s well-established that such links exist, even if the specifics are still being pieced together. But there are a few clues into Pantazatos’ penchant for the unconventional.
Key Details
- Looking at birthdates and brain scans in a 2014 paper, the clinical neurobiology researcher related a person’s birth season to specific differences in their brain’s structure and function, when separated by sex.
- The study of psychic abilities is undoubtedly a fringe topic.
- Experts told The Daily Beast that growing frustrations in scientific publishing and academic freedom got us here, and it will take a substantial reform of both systems to separate fact from fiction.