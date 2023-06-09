Popular
Hollywood in Chaos: No One Knows What Good TV Is Anymore
Amidst a cancellation spree, a writers’ strike, a streaming existential crisis, and nostalgia for old shows, it’s impossible to define or make sense of the current era of TV.
The Lede

It stings whenever a person’s favorite series is canceled. It’s been happening in droves this last year, as the presumed gold rush that was the streaming boom has seemingly dried up. But there’s something about I Love That for You being canceled now, in this weird and uncertain time in the industry—a writers’ strike combined with a streaming existential crisis—that seems particularly doomsday-y for TV fans. (Or, at least, this TV fan.)

Key Details

  • On Wednesday, I received devastating news. And thanks to the poor-quality air and abundance of toxins, I was only able to choke out a strained, muffled moan in response, when I had wanted to shriek in horror: After nearly a year in limbo, Showtime canceled the series "I Love That for You" after one season.
  • Have we completely lost the plot of what a good show is? More, will we ever find it again?
